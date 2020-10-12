Early voting in Massachusetts to begin this weekend

(WWLP) – The 2020 election is right around the corner and early voting begins this weekend.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is reminding people that early voting will begin in every city and town Saturday, October 17 and will run through October 30.

Early voting sites also operate as ballot drop-off locations. Voters who have received vote by mail ballots may return those ballots to any early voting location in their city or town during early voting hours.

As of Monday morning, 1,351,000 ballots have been mailed to Massachusetts voters.

Secretary Galvin is reminding voters that precautions is being taken to ensure the safety of in-person voting this year, especially in communities with recent upticks in cases of COVID-19.

“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”

For more information on where to vote in your city or town visit www.MassEarlyVote.com.