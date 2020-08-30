Early voting over but there’s still time to drop off mail-in ballot before Tuesday election

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now two days away from the state primary in Massachusetts. Early voting may be over but people can still cast their ballots without going in-person on Tuesday.

If you have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot you may drop that off at any election office or ballot drop off location. Election officials just have to receive your ballot by 8:00 p.m. on September 1st.

You can traditionally vote in-person at your polling location as well. Polling hours for Tuesday are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Make sure you know your in-person polling location and if not, you can find it on your town or city’s website.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, there are more than half a million people registered to vote throughout all four western Massachusetts counties. 2018 was the largest year for state primary registered voter turnout since 2006 with 21.8 percent of voters casting their ballots.