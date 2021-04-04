Easter celebrations begin in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter mass celebrations began at st. Michael’s Cathedral parish on Sunday morning.

This is the first time since the pandemic began that houses of worship like st. Michael’s cathedral can celebrate easter in person.

Easter is celebrated in resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death and burial.

It also marks the end of “holy week,” the religious commemoration between palm Sunday and easter.

Easter Sunday is normally a time when many people gather together at church services around western Massachusetts.

However, with COVID-19 safety measures celebrations are still a little different this year-including churches remaining at 50 percent capacity for mass as well as strict social distancing and mask-wearing.