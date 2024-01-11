The eBay employees also harassed the Natick couple by creating Craigslist ads to invite the public to the victims' home for sexual encounters.

BOSTON (WWLP) – eBay Inc. has agreed to pay $3 million after a harassment and intimidation campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple.

eBay was charged with two counts of stalking through interstate travel, two counts of stalking through electronic communications services, one count of witness tampering and one count of obstruction of justice. The company has agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $3 million, the maximum fine for all of the offenses. eBay will also be required to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years.

According to eBay’s admission in the case, from August 5 to August 19 in 2019, eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety and Security Jim Baugh and six other people from the eBay’s security team targeted the Massachusetts victims that published newsletters that reported issues of interest with eBay sellers.

Baugh and the others started a harassment campaign with the intention of intimidating these victims to change their reports. They would send the victims anonymous and disturbing deliveries to their homes, including the following:

A book on surviving the death of a spouse

A bloody pig mask

A fetal pig

Funeral wreath

Live insects

Sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content

Threatened to visit the victims in Natick

Threatened to travel to Natick to surveil the victims and install a GPS tracking device on their car

Created Craigslists posts inviting the public to the victim’s home for sexual encounters

The victims spotted a surveillance team and made a report with the Natick Police Department. During the police investigation, Baugh made false statements to investigators and deleted digital evidence related to the harassment campaign as well as falsified records to throw police off.

All seven eBay employees were later sentenced to prison, including Baugh who was sentenced in September 2022 to 57 months in prison.

“eBay engaged in absolutely horrific, criminal conduct. The company’s employees and contractors involved in this campaign put the victims through pure hell, in a petrifying campaign aimed at silencing their reporting and protecting the eBay brand,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “We left no stone unturned in our mission to hold accountable every individual who turned the victims’ world upside-down through a never-ending nightmare of menacing and criminal acts.”