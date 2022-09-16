BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) has released four Equity Dashboards that provide economic data on Hispanics and/or Latinos, Black and African Americans, Asian Americans, and women in Massachusetts.

The information dashboards is the latest product from the Department of Economic Research (DER).

The dashboards compare statistics like employment, unemployment, and wages across demographics and geographies through interactive maps and charts, and contextual menus. Data across different geographies and time periods is assembled from public sources such as the United States Census Bureau, Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For more information and to view all four Equity Dashboards use this link.

“The need for these resources has been emphasized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as the pandemic’s economic impact has been inconsistent across gender, race, and ethnicity,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “These dashboards will be valuable tools which will inform our work to close job and equity gaps and identify opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed.”