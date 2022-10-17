FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Friday that Ed Sheeran is adding a second show to Foxborough as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” in 2023.

According to a news release sent to 22News, “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com for the second show added for June 30th. Sheeran will be joined by Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters at select locations.

Gillette Stadium will host Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Rosa Linn on June 30 and July 1, 2023. For a full list of tour dates visit edsheeran.com/NATour.

Sheeran’s latest album, “=” was released in October 2021 and is his fifth studio album. The album featured Grammy-nominated lead single “Bad Habits,” and its follow-up smash “Shivers.”