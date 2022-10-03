FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Monday that Ed Sheeran is coming to Foxborough as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” in 2023.

According to a news release sent to 22News, “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 14th at ticketmaster.com. Sheeran will be joined by Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters at select locations.

Gillette Stadium will host Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Rosa Linn on July 1, 2023. For a full list of tour dates visit edsheeran.com/NATour.

Ed Sheeran (Courtesy: Destiny Dominguez via Warner Music Group)

Sheeran’s latest album, “=” was released in October 2021 and is his fifth studio album. The album featured Grammy-nominated lead single “Bad Habits,” and its follow-up smash “Shivers.”