Education activists meet at Statehouse to discuss education equality

BOSTON (WWLP) – Education advocates filed a lawsuit accusing the state of denying resources to low-income children.

Much of the focus around education funding this session has looked at inner-city communities, but western Massachusetts residents are talking about the challenges they face as well.

During a Statehouse news conference Thursday, concerned parents, teachers and school administrators said the needs of young people all across the state are being ignored.

The group said, when it comes to school funding, the state doesn’t consider the extra cost of educating non-english speakers and children living in poverty. The lawsuit intends to change the school funding formula so that children in rural, suburban, and inner-city communities all have the same opportunity to succeed.

Danielle Anderson, who is on the Orange School Committee, told 22News, “My intended outcome is that my children will get a fair and equitable education along with the rest of the children in the Commonwealth, they all deserve the same education.”



In western Massachusetts, school transportation costs are higher, and it’s difficult for smaller towns to generate extra education revenues.

A proposal to change the state’s school funding formula is currently making its way through the state legislature.