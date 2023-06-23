BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest unemployment numbers for May were recently released by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Massachusetts gained an estimated 5,700 jobs in May, bringing the total unemployment rate to 2.8 percent, which is lower than April’s estimate of 3.1 percent. From May 2022 to May 2023, it is estimated that the state gained over 105,000 jobs.

The largest gain over the year was in Education and Health Services, Professional, Scientific and Business Services, and Government. Now, over the month, Education and Health Services saw the biggest gain with 2,700 jobs, then Government with 1,4000 jobs and then Trade Transportation and Utilities with 1,300 jobs.

Unfortunately, not all sectors saw growth. Leisure and Hospitality lost 500 jobs over the month, Financial activity lost 600 and Information lost 800.

Employment in the state now stands at over 3.7 million. Since the employment low in April of 2020, during the pandemic, Massachusetts has gained over 700,00 jobs.

Now when it comes to western Massachusetts the unemployment rate stands at around 2.2 percent, lower than the statewide rate of 2.3 percent. However, both Berkshire and Hampden Counties have higher unemployment rates when compared to the statewide average.

The data shows that the region has made serious steps forward since the pandemic, which caused an unemployment rate as high as 15.6%. The state’s unemployment rate for the month of May was almost a full point lower than the National rate of 3.7 percent.

