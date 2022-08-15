BOSTON (SHNS) – This year’s incoming freshman class and at least the three classes that follow would have to score higher on the MCAS to graduate high school if the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education votes Monday afternoon to accept a recommendation from Commissioner Jeff Riley.

The board’s agenda includes a vote on amendments to MCAS regulations and the competency determination that would establish a new passing standard for English language arts, mathematics, and science and technology/engineering for the classes of 2026 through 2029. A board member also plans to propose setting standards for the class of 2030 and beyond.

Under Riley’s proposal, students would be required to earn a scaled score of 486 on the English and math exams (or 470 with the completion of an educational proficiency plan), and meet a threshold set at 470 for science and technology/engineering tests. The score thresholds are currently 472 for English, or 455 with an educational proficiency plan, and 486 for math, or 469 with an educational proficiency plan.

Riley previously told the board that research shows “MCAS scores predict later outcomes in education and earnings” and that “only 11% students in the class of 2011 who scored at the current passing standard in mathematics went on to enroll in a four-year college in Massachusetts, and only 5% graduated from a four-year college within seven years.”

“This evidence underscores the importance of raising the [competency determination] standard and also highlights the need to articulate clearly to students, parents, educators, and other stakeholders how the different levels of achievement on the MCAS tests — and in particular the CD level — signal whether a student is on track for success beyond high school, whether in postsecondary education, the military, the workplace, or independent and productive community life,” Riley wrote in a memo included in Monday’s board meeting materials.

“Raising the CD standard is critical, as is the message that we believe students are capable of meeting the higher standard and the Commonwealth and its educators will support them to do that.”

The board meets at noon and its meeting will be livestreamed.