Eight year anniversary of Massachusetts’ massive October snowstorm

(WWLP) – It has now been exactly eight years since a monster snowstorm canceled Halloween and brought down power lines across the state.

Snowfall amounts on that late October weekend in 2011 ranged from eight inches in Chicopee to 32 inches in Peru in Berkshire County.

Much like right now, many trees still had a lot of leaves left on them, which helped to keep the snow in the trees, rather than letting it fall to the ground.

The result was weighed down branches which brought down power lines and caused a lot of issues for residents across the state. Hundreds of thousands of people lost power in Massachusetts, and many people were without electricity for a week or more.

The infamous storm serves as a reminder of the importance of always being prepared for severe weather.

