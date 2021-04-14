Electric vehicle charging stations expanding nationwide

BOSTON (WWLP) – As interest in electric vehicles (EV) grows, the nation has to find ways to expand charging stations to meet the need to provide long distance drivers with effective and convenient charging options.

President Biden is pushing for a national EV charging network in the proposed infrastructure bill as part of an effort to expand the development and use of electric vehicles. His plan would see a half million charging stations in use by 2030.

Eversource Energy is planning to create 3,500 charging ports across the state. They will be joining the Electric Highway Coalition, a group of the national utility companies looking to create a network of charging ports across major regions of the country. Eversource is also seeking regulatory approval for EV programs in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Map of Electric Highway Coalition partner utilities outside of Eversource service territories of MA, CT and NH-COURTESY EVERSOURCE ENERGY

Each utility will provide EV charging solutions within its service territory through a network of DC fast chargers, coordinating with neighboring utilities, and will connect major highway systems from the Atlantic Coast, through the Midwest and South and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions. Other participating utilities include American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, Southern Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Sites along major highways with easy access and amenities for travelers are being considered as locations. Charging stations will provide universal DC fast chargers that are capable of getting drivers back on the road in approximately 20-30 minutes.