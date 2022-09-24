CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Electric car sales are rising, but there is a lot more work that needs to be done before the world is on course for net-zero emissions by 2050.

CNBC reports that “electric car sales hit an all-time high this year saying there are encouraging signs of progress across a number of sectors.” CNBC says the “Tracking clean energy progress update is published yearly and they looked at 55 parts of the energy system.”

They say that the “international energy agency reports electric car sales hit 6.6 million in 2021 and rose by 2 million at the beginning of this year” but the sale of electric cars is not so popular worldwide, citing issues of underdeveloped countries not having the charging infrastructure for the electric car model due to higher developmental costs in other areas.

CNBC says the report needs to be better with the legally binding 2015 Paris agreement requiring global warming to be around 1.5 degrees Celsius, saying cutting human-made carbon emissions will help reach that goal.

In August, Governor Baker signed an offshore wind and climate policy bill that included efforts to make Massachusetts emission-free by 2050. Also in that bill, all new cars sold in Massachusetts must be emission-free vehicles by 2035.