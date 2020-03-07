Increased brush fire risk Saturday across certain areas in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – There is a minor weather alert in eight counties Saturday due to an elevated fire risk across certain areas in Massachusetts.
Minimum relative humidity Saturday afternoon will be 20 to 25 percent. North winds are expected to gust 25 to 30 miles per hour, gradually diminishing during the afternoon.
The following counties may be affected:
- Eastern Franklin County
- Eastern Hampden County
- Eastern Hampshire County
- Northern Berkshire County
- Southern Berkshire County
- Western Franklin County
- Western Hampden County
- Western Hampshire County