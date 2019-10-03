Emerson college student injured in fight dies

BOSTON (AP) — An Emerson college student who suffered a severe head injury in an off-campus altercation last weekend has died.

Emerson College President Lee Pelton confirmed sophomore 20-year-old Daniel Hollis died on Wednesday, in a statement to the campus community. He was a marketing communication major and a goalie on the school’s lacrosse team. Hollis was from Mendon and attended Hopedale High School.

His family has said that he was out with friends early Saturday when they were involved in an altercation with another group of college-age men. Hollis was hit and his head struck the ground. Doctors say he suffered irreparable brain damage.

The school has planned a vigil for Hollis on Thursday.

Boston police say the fight that led to Hollis’ injury remains under investigation.