LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee is facing arson charges after a fire at Olde Forge Restaurant on Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office Spokesperson Jake Wark, at around 10 a.m. crews were called to a fire at the Olde Forge Restaurant located at 125 N Main St in Lanesborough. The fire was showing from the back of the building and was contained within an hour.

Wark told 22News the investgiation conducted by the Lanesborough Fire Department, Lanesborough Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was allegedlly intentionally set by an employee using smoking materials. The man, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, and Hinsdale fire departments assisted Lansborough. One firefighter was treated for possible heat exhaustion and is expected to be okay.

“I’d like to thank our firefighters and mutual aid partners for their work containing this fire and preventing even greater damage,” said Chief DeChaine. “The joint investigation with our local and state partners has identified the suspect as an employee of the restaurant who will be summonsed to court at a later date.”