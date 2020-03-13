Encore Boston Harbor casino visitor tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WWLP) – An individual who visited Encore Boston Harbor in early March tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The individual is said to have visited the Boston casino on March 5 and was at the casino for an hour. He or she had contact with about seven people while there, those individuals have been identified and alerted, according to the commission.
DPH recommends that Encore continue its enhanced sanitization practices. Additionally, Encore has reported that, out of an abundance of caution, all identified individuals have agreed to self-quarantine measures.Massachusetts Gaming Commission
State gaming officials, Encore and Wynn leaders have notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and are working closely to assess the situation and determine the next steps moving forward.
Public health authorities have informed the MGC and Encore that, based on their review of the facts, the individual was asymptomatic (not exhibiting symptoms) on March 5. Consequently, DPH has advised that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by persons who came into contact with this individual at Encore is minimal.Massachusetts Gaming Commission
The commisson said they are making every effort to maintain a safe and healthy work environment while closely following the guidance from federal, state and public health officials.