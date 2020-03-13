Encore Boston Harbor casino visitor tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, construction continues on the Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino in Everett, Mass. Massachusetts gambling regulators are scheduled to hold hearings Tuesday, April 2 in Boston, and open a long-awaited report into how Wynn Resorts handled allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. The hearing has implications for the Las Vegas company’s Massachusetts casino license and the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino, slated to open in June. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – An individual who visited Encore Boston Harbor in early March tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

The individual is said to have visited the Boston casino on March 5 and was at the casino for an hour. He or she had contact with about seven people while there, those individuals have been identified and alerted, according to the commission.

DPH recommends that Encore continue its enhanced sanitization practices. Additionally, Encore has reported that, out of an abundance of caution, all identified individuals have agreed to self-quarantine measures. Massachusetts Gaming Commission

State gaming officials, Encore and Wynn leaders have notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and are working closely to assess the situation and determine the next steps moving forward.

Public health authorities have informed the MGC and Encore that, based on their review of the facts, the individual was asymptomatic (not exhibiting symptoms) on March 5. Consequently, DPH has advised that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by persons who came into contact with this individual at Encore is minimal. Massachusetts Gaming Commission

The commisson said they are making every effort to maintain a safe and healthy work environment while closely following the guidance from federal, state and public health officials.

