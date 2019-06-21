Encore Boston Harbor to hold news conference Friday

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A news conference regarding the opening of the new Encore Boston Harbor Casino will take place Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox, Encore Boston Harbor President Bob DeSalvio, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and other key Wynn Resorts executives and partners will be in attendance.

Encore Boston Harbor located at One Broadway in Everett, will open Sunday, with a grand opening ceremony to begin at 9:30 a.m. and the casino to open to the public at 10:00 a.m

Encore Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio says the casino will be offering a range of transportation options to ease congestion, including water shuttles and coach buses.

On-site parking costs $22 for six hours and $42 for 24 hours according to their website.

There is also available off-site parking at a few parking lots in the area as well as nearby T-station parking lots that have Encore Shuttle’s or Runner’s that take you to the resort.

One of the community parking lots have 700 spaces and is located at 31 Mystic Street in Everett which is right across the street from the resort and the cost is TBD.

Another off-site parking lot is the Rivergreen Parking Lot with 625 spaces located at 1 Rivergreen Drive in Everett. The free Encore Neighborhood Runner will pick up from this lot and drop off at the resort. The cost is free for up to six hours and $5 for 6-24 hours.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be at Encore Boston Harbor on Friday with a full report on 22News, starting at 5:00 p.m.