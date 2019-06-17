Encore Boston Harbor to open in six days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than a year after MGM Springfield’s historic opening, the state’s second resort casino is set to open this coming weekend.

After months of turmoil and uncertainty, which included a possible transaction with MGM, Encore Boston Harbor will open in Everett on Sunday.

MGM pulled out of talks to purchase Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor casino last month. The $2.6 billion resort was at risk of losing its casino license, over concerns related to how the company handled sexual misconduct allegations against its former CEO, Steve Wynn.

The company renamed the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor in April of last year.

The casino is set to open at 10:00 Sunday morning. Encore Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio says the casino will be offering a range of transportation options to ease congestion, including water shuttles and coach buses.