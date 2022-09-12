EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP)– Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor (EBH) casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.

“PlayMyWay,” is a voluntary budgeting tool that allows players to set monetary limits and monitor the amount of money they spend in deciding to continue or stop play. The budgeting tool is also available at Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.

“Providing players with all the necessary information and resources available will help them make well informed decisions about their gambling, including when to stop and how much to spend,” said Mark Vander Linden, MGC’s Director of Research and Responsible Gaming. “PlayMyWay supports informed player choice by giving people the opportunity to set a budget before they begin, and then reinforcing that decision through the gambling session. We’re thrilled that this tool is now available at each Massachusetts casino.”

According to a news release from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) the program currently has nearly 32,000 people enrolled between Plainridge and MGM casinos. The program is part of the gaming industry’s effort to promote responsible gaming.

“For many, gambling can be a fun form of entertainment, but much like other fun activities, it’s easy to spend more time playing than originally intended – and as a result, exceed your entertainment budget,” said Marlene Warner, Executive Director for the Massachusetts Council on Gambling and Health. “PlayMyWay allows players to voluntarily pre-commit to a spending budget and then adds helpful transparency to their spending in real-time, empowering them to make informed and healthy choices.”

Casino patrons can sign up by inserting their Wynn Rewards card into any slot machine, electronic game, or at the PlayMyWay Kiosk at the GameSense Info Center at any Massachusetts casino. Players can un-enroll or adjust the budget at any time.