SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Adam Quenneville is offering first responders a chance to win a free roof.

The AQ Cares Roof Giveaway is open to first responders in western and central Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. The deadline to enter is January 31st for firefighters, police officers, correctional and parole officers, deputy sheriffs, domestic violence advocates, doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, and all other first responder professionals.

Those who enter have a chance to win a GAF® Roofing System with GAF’s Lifetime Warranty, plus two other prizes that include a free Roof Maxx® treatment to rejuvenate an older roof, and a free Roof Shampoo® to clean a dirty roof.

John Wessig a federal police officer for Veterans Affairs of western Mass, was the winner of a free roof in 2023.

“Giving away a free roof and other roofing prizes is just one way that I can thank our local heroes for everything they do for our community,” says President & CEO of Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding. “Once the winners are selected in February, we will determine dates for each of the projects. Thank you to all who serve our community. Thank you!”

No purchase is necessary, visit www.1800newroof.net.