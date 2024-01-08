BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is getting closer to its net zero carbon emissions goals with help from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Massachusetts has been awarded funds through the EPA’s Clean Bus Grant Program that will allow for the purchase of 85 electric and low-emission school buses. The Boston, Fall River, New Bedford, and Worcester school districts have been chosen to receive the money.

“After years of fighting for investments in clean energy, I’m glad that we are able to deliver federal funding for a fleet of new electric school buses in Massachusetts. With this funding, we can reduce health risks from air pollution, boost domestic manufacturing while creating good-paying jobs in the process, and fight the climate crisis for the next generation. This is a big win for our communities, and I will keep fighting for more of these investments,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“This new funding for clean school buses from the Biden administration is going to help keep our communities and children safe from pollution, while creating a more livable future for Massachusetts residents and Americans all across this country,” said Senator Ed Markey. “We fought hard to include this funding in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I thank the EPA for enabling Massachusetts to continue down the road to cleaner air.”

A Massachusetts law passed in 2022 requires the state to reduce emissions by at least 75 percent by 2040 and at least 85 percent by 2050. Read the Massachusetts Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 at the Mass.gov website.