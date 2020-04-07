Essential personnel flag to honor staff at Quabbin Valley Healthcare

ATHOL, Mass (WWLP) – Quabbin Valley Healthcare has created a flag to honor their staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Scott Wheeler, owner and administrator of Quabbin Valley Healthcare developed the flag to honor their staff’s hard work and dedication to caring for their residents during these unprecedented and challenging times in healthcare.

“In a time like this when essential healthcare workers are showing up for work day in and day out to care for patients and residents, it’s imperative these staff members are recognized and appreciated, not only internally, but publicly as well. They are doing hard work, and they do it with compassion.” Michael Kachadoorian, the facility’s Assistant Administrator and Marketing Director

Wheeler came up with the flag concept for his facility and also for other facilities who want to use it to honor their workers. He will give them the design file, and they can use the flag design, free of charge for their center. They will also make mugs, t-shirts, scrubs, flags and other things with the flag design on it.

Wheeler is in touch with Dunkin’ and Starbucks to see if they are interested in the flag design and has sent it to the Mass Senior Care Federation and other long-term care owners and providers.