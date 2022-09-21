BOSTON (WWLP) – MassDOT’s Electrical Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Tuesday as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

The Commonwealth’s plan aims to set up a financially sustainable, fair, and complete network of NEVI-funded fast-charging stations for travelers taking long-distance trips in electric vehicles. The process to build and maintain reliable charging networks will be a clear and competitive process, and will be supportive to other ongoing federal, state, and local initiatives supporting EV adoption.

“The federal government’s approval of our plan is an important milestone in efforts to support the Commonwealth’s transition towards low-carbon transportation,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “Implementation of the plan will help EV buyers know they will able to charge their vehicles on major highways in Massachusetts when they take long-distance trips.”

During the NEVI program, Massachusetts will receive formula funding over five years, which includes approximately $9.4 million for Federal Fiscal Year 2022. The funds are dedicated to supporting the construction and operation of Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations along EV Alternative Fuel Corridors that was designated by FHWA.