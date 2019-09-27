Evacuations ordered in Lawrence for major gas leak

LAWRENCE, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has issued an evacuation in Lawrence due to a “major gas leak.”

According to information 22News has received from Jacquelyn Goddard of MassDOT, this is a 3rd alarm event in Lawrence.

According to Columbia Gas, crews are working with Lawrence Fire and Police Departments near the area of South Broadway and Salem Street in Lawrence to make the area safe. Gas has been shut off.

Columbia gas crews are going door to door to 146 costumers and working with local officials to investigate the cause of the leak and how best to make repairs.

Massachusetts State Police was also called to the area around 6:15 a.m. for assistance in the area of South Broadway and Merrimack Street According to Massachusetts State Police Director of Media Communications, Dave Procopio.

A little over a year ago this same area had been impacted by the Merrimack Valley explosions.

