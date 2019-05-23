Even with billboards on I-91, fireworks are still illegal in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is almost here which means firework stores are beginning to get busy.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts but that hasn’t stopped out of state businesses from advertising them.

You may have noticed a new billboard along I-91 promoting a fireworks store in New Hampshire.

Michael Dapkus, co-owner of Stateline Fireworks, told 22News that he advertises in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

He said that a lot of his customers are from out of state so it’s an easy way to let people know about his business.

One local resident told 22News what he thinks about fireworks being illegal in Massachusetts.

“You got to have fun it’s Fourth of July this is nothing new this has been happening for a year now so we want to go out have fun, safe fun, make sure it’s controlled,” said Lister Lacen.

If you’re caught in the possession of fireworks, you could face a fine of up to $100 and the fireworks will be confiscated.

It’s also illegal to purchase fireworks legally out of state and bring them into Massachusetts.

