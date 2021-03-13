Everett man charged in connection with bank robbery

EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Everett has been charged in connection with an armed bank robbery.

According to the Department of Justice, Jamaine Howell, 35, has been charged with bank robbery and for “using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.”

According to charging documents, on Feb. 7, 2021, Howell entered a branch of TD Bank on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston and gave a demand note and a plastic bag to the teller. Howell threatened the teller and stated that he had a gun. Howell then allegedly threatened two bank customers and displayed a firearm. After taking his plastic bag – now containing about $5,900 – from the teller, Howell instructed one of the customers to come with him and led the customer out of the bank. After walking about a block with Howell, the customer managed to flee while the defendant was distracted. News release from the Acting United States Attorney, Nathaniel R. Mendell

After the initial incident, Howell allegedly waved a firearm at someone at a hotel in Sharon. When police arrested Howell on February 16, he had a loaded.45 caliber Ruger handgun in his possession. Howell also had a loaded semi automatic shot gun in a vehicle that had previously been rented to Howell.

Other than an initial appearance before the U.S. District Court on Thursday, Howell has been in state custody since being arrested in February.