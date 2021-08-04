Everett Police officer’s dance moves goes viral during National Night Out

EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – As National Night Out events continue throughout our local area, one police officer in the eastern part of the state is going viral.

In a video posted on social media, Officer Carlos Flores of the Everett Police Department can be seen showing off his dance moves. Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie posted the video to his official Twitter account, saying that Officer Flores was quote, “ripping it up with the Phunk Dance Crew.”

22News Anchor Don Shipman also posted the video on his Twitter account, challenging the Springfield Police Department.

Do they have any officers with moves like Flores?