SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New technology is improving utility companies’ ability to speed up the power restoration process.

Innovative development from Eversource, rapid pole technology, is designed to enhance public safety and reduce restoration time when responding to broken utility poles. A new, reliable technology is being welcomed into all three states within Eversource’s service territory.

The ‘rapid pole’ is a solution to broken utility poles, often accompanied by loose wires and loss of power. The technology was first launched in New Hampshire and has proven to be effective in restoring power in troubled areas in as little as 30 minutes.

“We’ve had the first prototype on the system for about a year in New Hampshire. We developed the procedure, and safe work practices to be able to use it,” said Ryan Kulbacki, Troubleshooters for Eversource New Hampshire.

“Well, setting a pole can take anywhere from 2 to 5 hours, depending on conditions. Now we can at least get the wire and energizer up safely,” said Tim McHugh, Manager, Troubleshooters for Eversource New Hampshire.

The design is simple, yet effective and minutes matter when it comes to safety. The Eversource Troubleshooters told 22News that the rapid poles are extremely helpful in emergencies, “Our first responders in all three states are primarily using these when we have a broken pole.”

The rapid poles took about three years to create from design to conception.