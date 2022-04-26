SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Eversource is offering its “Main Streets” energy conservation program to small businesses in municipalities serviced by the company.

The program provides free energy assessments of buildings and offers suggestions for money saving upgrades and improvements such as high efficiency lighting and insulation, and programmable thermostats for better control of heating and air conditioning. The company also helps businesses connect with approved contractors for installation.

According to Eversource, over 1000 businesses in 34 Massachusetts communities took part in the program in 2021. They expect about 45 communities to participate this year.

Businesses can make an appointment online for the program’s free energy assessment.