DENNIS, Mass. (WWLP) – As Hurricane Lee is expected to get its closest to the coast this weekend, Eversource is making sure power stays on across the state.

The utility company was once again out in communities preparing for Lee’s impacts, especially on Cape Cod.

A team was out in Dennis Friday replacing utility poles on Upper County Road, with more durable structures that will better stand powerful winds. Crews were also in Falmouth setting up their mobile response center.