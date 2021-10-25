Eversource urges customers to check home insulation to save money this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Energy Efficiency spokesman for Eversource is urging customers to pay close attention to their insulation this winter to help save on the cost of heating their home.

Bill Stack told 22News that having an improperly heated home is like keeping a window open all year round, “We have a no cost energy assessment , we have an energy specialist virtually go through your home. The chief component of that is here in New England, a lot of people don’t realize they don’t have insulation. We can help them; we have up to 75% can be covered by the program.”

Eversource has a full playlist of videos available on Youtube for the public on more energy efficiency tips.