Eversource warning of scammer going door-to-door in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is urging the community to remain cautious against scams. According to the company, they’ve received reports of a scammer going door-to-door in Springfield.

According to a statement from Eversource on Twitter, a scammer is going door-to-door and asking to see your Eversource bills. The energy company says they are not knocking on doors asking for account information.

We’ve heard reports in the Springfield area of a scammer going door-to-door and asking to see Eversource bills and account info. This is *not* us. If you receive an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be from Eversource, please call us at 877-659-6326 to verify the request. — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) September 15, 2021

Springfield Consumer Information is working with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and says the scammer is targeting the Hungry Hill area knocking on doors, alleging to be an Eversource Electric employee and asks to see a customer bill, then writes down the account number and makes a call.

Eversource urges anyone who believes they are a target of scams to call local law enforcement or Eversource at 1-877-659-6326.