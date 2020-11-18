Eversource warns customers from scams ahead of holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday season approaches, sophisticated scammers continue to find unique ways to exploit customers.

In addition to an increase in scam activity related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the energy company Eversource is warning its customers of the seasonal spike in utility scams.

Utility Scam Awareness Week allows energy companies across the country to help customers identify the signs of scammers to keep themselves and their families safe.

“The health and safety of our customers is paramount, and that’s why we’re always working to raise awareness for the deceptive tactics scammers use to steal people’s money and sensitive personal information,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner.

The most common utility scam involves customers receiving a phone call warning that their service will be shut off because of unpaid bills. The scammer claims to be a representative from Eversource and tells the customer that in order to avoid an immediate shutoff, they need to settle an overdue bill by providing a credit card number or a prepaid debit card.

In many cases, the scammer can manipulate the caller ID to display the name of the company creating a greater sense of confusion and urgency.

“Scammers use a variety of tricks to prey on utility customers, including creating a sense of urgency to convince consumers that payment must be made immediately,” said Massachusetts Better Business Bureau Spokesperson Paula Fleming.

According to Fleming, that’s always a red flag, if they are pressuring you to pay, hang up the phone and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

“Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller,” said Fleming.

For more information on how to protect personal information and avoid becoming a victim of utility scams, visit Eversource.com.