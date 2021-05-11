Eversource working to strengthen electric vehicle charging program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is working year-round to strengthen the grid and prepare in advance for severe weather and is encouraging customers to plan ahead.

When power outages do happen, Eversource restores power as quickly and safely as possible and wants to help customers better understand how the restoration process works. In recognition of National Hurricane Preparedness Week and how unpredictable New England weather can be, the energy company is highlighting the work they do to restore power.

According to Eversource, the company’s EV charging program provides non-residential customers with resources that greatly reduce the cost of installing EV charging stations. Eversource covers all the associated infrastructure costs and implementation needed to install charging stations, which generally accounts for 50-90 percent of the total cost. The customer only needs to purchase and install the actual chargers.

“Our program is helping the commonwealth achieve its goal of having 300,000 electric cars on the road by 2025,” Eversource EV Lead James Cater said. “EV charging infrastructure supports our commitment to environmental sustainability and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, as transportation accounts for more than 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.”

Through the “Make Ready” program, Eversource has exceeded its goal of placing up to ten percent of sites in Environmental Justice Communities, where the energy company also pays for the chargers and their installation with almost 20 percent of installed sites located in those communities.

Eversource has worked closely with EV charging station manufacturers, distributors, and installers to create more accessible EV infrastructure distribution channels. The energy company has also worked with other stakeholders to improve the continued development of EV infrastructure and to ensure that all drivers in Massachusetts can benefit from transportation electrification.



Eversource makes it easy and convenient for its partners to install the EV equipment, and it expects the program to lead to the largest network of charging stations outside of California.