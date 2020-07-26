Excessive heat watch: Likely record-breaking heat ahead Monday

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Monday due to heat indices reaching as high as 105 degrees.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — An excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect for Monday from noon until 8 p.m. for central and eastern Hampshire and Hampden counties.

Heat indices are expected to reach up to 105 degrees, due to actual temperatures in the upper 90s combining with humid conditions. It will still be hot in areas not highlighted in the excessive heat watch, just not as hot as areas in red.

The heat Monday will also likely be record breaking. The forecast for Springfield is 98 degrees, while the record is 95 degrees set in 2005.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Monday’s morning temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, but by the afternoon, we’ll warm to the upper 90s. With the humidity, it will feel closer to the low 100s during the hottest part of the day. Make sure to stay hydrated if spending time outdoors, and take breaks in air conditioning if you can. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing when outside.

Skies will be mostly sunny again, making it feel even hotter. We can’t rule out an isolated shower, although that’s a very slim chance. Most stay dry.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, likely record-breaking heat

Highs: 96-100 (record: 95 degrees, 2005)

Dew Points: 64-68, Very Humid

Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH