Expect a cooler weather pattern settling in this week, here’s why

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — While Saturday was absolutely gorgeous in western Massachusetts, with temperatures in the mid 60s, the thermometer went dropping down on Sunday.

Highs were in the 50s, and on Monday, will drop further to the 40s. That’s about 20 degrees colder than our average high temperatures for this time of year.

When it comes to dropping temperatures, there are typically two different drivers.

The first is a high pressure system to our north. Since winds move clockwise around high pressure, its position to the north means it’s dragging in colder air from over Canada.

The second driver is something higher in the atmosphere – the jet stream. Sunday, it was in an interesting position, also pushing in arctic air, so colder air is tracking in at multiple levels of the atmosphere. This pattern doesn’t change much over the next few days, bringing us temperatures that feel closer to the end of winter.

Temperatures aren’t expected to start warming closer to normal until the end of the week toward the weekend.