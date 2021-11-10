Expect crowded airports leading up to Thanksgiving

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is two weeks away, which means plenty of people in the state will be traveling for the holiday.

While Wednesday evening wasn’t too busy, travel experts say it is expected airports will be crowded the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Airports will seem more congested this holiday season, now that travel is close to reaching pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts just over 53 million people nationwide will travel just for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13 percent from last year.

Here in the state, travel experts project that air travel will jump by nearly 85 percent which means this Thanksgiving, travelers need to be proactive when making their travel plans.

22News spoke with Tim Aras from New Jersey who says he is traveling this year for the holidays, “You know you got to be early, you got to have a plan. Make sure you are washing your hands and all of that, have you mask on, and stay away from people. I haven’t had any issues so far and I travel a fair amount.”

TSA says its always a good idea to arrive early so you don’t need to worry about missing your flight waiting for baggage check. If you are bringing food on a carry-on bag, it is advice to place it in a clear plastic bag and separate it during the X-ray screening. If you plan to bring a gift for a family member, do not wrap your gift until after you arrive to your destination. Presents may need to be unwrapped when your items are checked.