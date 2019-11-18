Expect slippery roads if temperatures drop

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures drop this morning, there is a chance for some slippery roads due to potential freezing rain.

If temperatures drop below freezing, the rain would become freezing and make the ground slippery.

Drivers are advised to be careful while driving up and downhill. You should give yourself extra time distance as your approach intersection or anything else.

Black ice is expected as well if temperatures drop below freezing. The good news Sunday morning is icing is not expected to be widespread, but some spotty areas of freezing drizzle could cause some slippery spots on untreated surfaces.