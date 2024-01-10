BOSTON (SHNS) – The Massachusetts economy has largely rebounded from the pandemic recession, but an aging population and migration trends may limit continued economic growth in the coming years.

That was the message Mark Melnik, director of economic and public policy research at the UMass Donahue Institute, had on Tuesday during MassEcon’s 2024 economic outlook forum.

As of November, Massachusetts’ unemployment rate was the ninth lowest in the nation at 2.9 percent. At the same time, job growth has slowed. Jobs grew by only 1.8 percent between 2022 and 2023 — a trend that Melnik said is driven by an aging and shrinking workforce.

Between 1990 and 2020, the state’s labor force grew by 15 percent, according to research from the Donahue Institute. Because of the shifting age and demographic makeup of the state, the policy institute projects that from 2020 to 2050 the labor force will only grow by 7 percent.

(UMass Donahue Institute)

“For the years before the pandemic there was a lot of discussion about the aging of baby boomers, the loss of available labor, and what this was going to mean for filling critical job vacancies. Well we froze the world for two years during COVID, but we kept getting older. So the aging workforce is really rearing its head now,” Melnik said.

Employers across the state and country have raised alarms around labor shortages in the past two years, as unemployment has stayed at a five decade-low. Companies are struggling to fill necessary positions, nursing shortages have had sweeping effects on health care, and the state’s education board even changed licensing rules last summer to try to fill teacher gaps.

Massachusetts has the 17th oldest population in the country, with a median age of 40.3, Melnik said. As baby boomers — one of the largest generations — retire, leaving jobs open without enough young people to fill them, Massachusetts could be among the most affected states.

In 2020, 14 percent of Massachusetts residents were 65 or older. Donahue Institute population projections predict that by 2050, that number will climb to 27 percent of Bay Staters above retirement age.

There was also a 0.4 percent population decrease in Massachusetts between 2020 and 2023, according to Melnik.

He attributed this to several factors, including domestic outmigration of Massachusetts residents to other states and a slowing of international immigrants during the pandemic, affecting the size of the workforce.

Over the last 20 years, there has almost always been a negative trend on people moving out of Massachusetts and into other states, Melnik said. That number spiked in 2022, worrying policymakers.

Especially since remote work has made it easier for people to move among states, Massachusetts has taken a renewed look at how it stacks up competitively against other locales. Changes to the state’s population have become a key metric in debate around some of the most pressing public policy topics on Beacon Hill, including the state’s tax code, chronic housing affordability and inventory issues, the reliability of public transportation systems, and access to affordable child care.

“Pre-pandemic, Massachusetts showed consistent population growth bolstered by a steady stream of international immigrants that outweighed domestic outmigration,” Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said this fall. “However … post-pandemic, this trend has taken a worrying turn. Our population is instead decreasing and the rate of domestic outmigration of the state has doubled. In 2022 alone, we saw an average of nearly 1,100 individuals leaving Massachusetts per week. While some residents leaving are retirees, the majority are recent graduates and families.”

One of the ongoing themes of Gov. Maura Healey’s administration has been bringing people to Massachusetts, and keeping them in Massachusetts. The governor has paid for billboards touting “Massachusetts For Us All” in other states, pushed for tax cuts that she said would prevent people from moving to lower-tax regions, and has frequently dubbed herself as the state’s “cheerleader.”

“The pandemic did some wonky things to demographics on people’s movement, and any one year of data could be noise — but the signal is the 20 years of domestic outmigration data in the state,” Melnik said.

Though there has been a slight population decline over the last three years, the U.S. Census Bureau reported last month that Massachusetts was one of 11 states that saw its population bounce back and grow in 2023 after a dip in 2022.

Massachusetts experienced a net outflow of 39,149 people to other states in the U.S. and a net inflow of 50,647 people from other countries — resulting in net positive total migration of 11,498 people. Over that same time, 6,983 more people were born than died, helping to bump the Census Bureau’s population estimate for the Bay State up to 7,001,399 people.

In 2022, international arrivals could not keep pace with domestic outmigration and Massachusetts recorded a net negative total migration of more than 13,400 people, the census reported.

(UMass Donahue Institute)

“The number of immigrants that are coming in has historically and traditionally been more than the domestic out-migrants, but what we saw in the Trump administration was a decrease in the number of international migrants to the state,” Melnik said. “Some of that was policy and I think rhetoric around immigration. But importantly, the pandemic basically stopped immigration for two years.”

Some of the workforce shortages the state is experiencing now are a result of not bringing in as many immigrants in 2020, 2021 and 2022, he said. About 18 percent of Massachusetts residents are foreign-born — the seventh highest percentage in the country.

Greater Boston Business Chamber CEO Jim Rooney has said that the state needs federal immigration reform to address its workforce shortages.

“Our immigration policies are way behind, we’re not embracing — particularly in this region — what has sustained the economy of Boston, really for 400 years,” Rooney said in November. “About a third of the workforce in our hospitals are foreign born. I’m not talking about cafeteria workers, cleaners. I’m talking about medical professionals, performing surgery in the operating room and treating patients.”