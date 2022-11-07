BOSTON (WWLP) – Pharmacy Benefits Manager, Express Scripts, Inc., is expected to pay $3.2 million after allegedly failing to follow prescription pricing procedures that are in place to keep costs down and prevent workers’ compensation insurance system, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

As described in the assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Express Scripts failed to apply certain regulatory benchmarks to its pricing determinations for certain workers’ compensation insurance prescription drug charges in some circumstances – such as the Federal Maximum Allowable Cost and the Massachusetts Maximum Allowable Cost. In a news release sent to 22News from the Office of the Attorney General, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid pharmacies in Springfield, Boston, and Worcester failed to fill various injured workers’ prescriptions, according to the settlement.

“Employers need a workers’ compensation system that is functional, transparent, and affordable,” said AG Healey. “Our office will take action to ensure pharmacy benefits managers follow procedures and do not drive-up costs in our workers’ compensation system.”

Whenever a worker is hurt on the job, the Commonwealth’s Workers’ Compensation system compensates them for lost wages, injuries, and medical expenses. Before processing prescription charges for injured workers, companies are required to validate their prices against certain benchmarks set by the system.

As part of the settlement, Express Scripts must implement procedures for preventing worker’s compensation insurance overcharges. Additionally, the settlement guarantees Express Scripts’ cooperation with ongoing regulatory monitoring by the Attorney General’s Office.

A review of prescription pricing procedures in the workers’ compensation system is ongoing by the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Healey has now reached settlements totaling approximately $16 million with Express Scripts, Optum Rx, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, and United Pharmacy for violations of workers’ compensation drug-pricing laws.