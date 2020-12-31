Extra state, local police patroling roads on New Year’s Eve for drunk drivers

(WWLP) – It’s New Years Eve and each December police remind residents not to drink and drive.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be fewer people on the roads but law enforcement is still reminding residents why they should be safe.

The Office of Grants and Research is parterning with police agencies across the state as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement.

According to Mass.gov, OGR recently awarded grants to 125 local police departments and the State Police to increase impaired-driving enforcement with overtime patrols targeting drivers impaired by alcohol and/or drugs during the holiday season.

Massachusetts State Police will have extra patrols across the state Thursday night to keep roads safe frm impaired motorists.