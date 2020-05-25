F-15 jets to flyover Massachusetts in honor of Memorial Day

The F-15’s from Barnes Air National Guard out of Westfield did the flyover (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Memorial Day, F-15 Eagles are scheduled to fly across Massachusetts as well as Connecticut Monday morning into the afternoon.

104th Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Tom Bladen believes Memorial Day is a day to remind everyone of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others. “These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life,” Bladen added.

The F-15 jets will be flying over the following locations:

Bourne National Cemetery11:30  –  11:40 a.m.
Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston Seaport11:40  –  11:50 a.m.
Fisher House of Boston VA Medical Center11:50  –  12:00 p.m.
Norfolk, MA11:50  –  12:00 p.m.
Grafton, MA11:50  –  12:00 p.m.
MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam12:00  –  12:10 p.m.
Ludlow, MA12:00  –  12:10 p.m.
Hadley, MA12:10  –  12:20 p.m.
Florence, MA12:10  –  12:20 p.m.
Cheshire, MA12:20  –  12:30 p.m.
Lenox, MA12:20  – 12:30 p.m.
Naugatuck, CT12:30  –  12:40 p.m.
Kent, CT12:40  –  12:50 p.m.

