F-15 jets to flyover Massachusetts in honor of Memorial Day

The F-15’s from Barnes Air National Guard out of Westfield did the flyover (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Memorial Day, F-15 Eagles are scheduled to fly across Massachusetts as well as Connecticut Monday morning into the afternoon.

104th Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Tom Bladen believes Memorial Day is a day to remind everyone of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others. “These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life,” Bladen added.

The F-15 jets will be flying over the following locations: