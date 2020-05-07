Face coverings now mandatory in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a recommendation is now a requirement.

Starting Wednesday, Massachusetts residents are required to wear a mask or face covering in public. Judith Pare of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News, Gov. Baker’s decision came at a good time since people are starting to spend more time outdoors due to nicer weather.

“People are going to get out be more mobile see friends they haven’t in a long time and the rules between cities and towns are simply confusing. I think having a universal mandate is better for our safety,” said Pare.

According to Governor Baker, it is up to each city and towns local officials and board of health department to determine how this will be enforced. He said that anyone not wearing a mask can be banned from entering any business in the state. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told 22News, the order will be enforced on a complaint basis.

“We don’t have the staff to be out and everywhere everyday so we will survey and audit places to check it out but what it’s really going to be is if when we receive complaints that’s when we will enforce and it will be a warning first,” said Reichelt.

Reichelt said after a warning fines will be given in increments of $100 for each additional offense. Springfield will also be giving out warnings on a complaint basis and a $50 fine for the next offense.

When called to a complaint police crews will be able to offer a mask if someone needs one. The order does not apply to children under 2 or anyone who cannot wear a mask because of a medical condition.