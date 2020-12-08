Failing to pay rent has increased eviction cases in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New eviction cases for failing to pay rent are on the rise in Massachusetts, after six weeks since the state’s moratorium expired.

Eviction cases across the state are increasing as protections for tenants ended almost two months ago. The state trial court system received nearly 1,900 newly filed residential evictions for failure to pay rent cases since October 17. That’s when the moratorium that had been in place for nearly six months expired.

In April, during the first peak of the pandemic of the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill placing a moratorium on almost all non-emergency evictions and foreclosures.

Baker extended the temporary ban once, but he allowed it to expire back in October. A state moratorium on evictions had protected tenants during the COVID-19 economic crisis.

More than 14% of renters in the state are behind on their payments. The rate of impact has been highest among Black and Latino households.