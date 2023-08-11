MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Truck pulls, monster trucks, pie eating contests and rides are just some of the endless events happening this weekend at two fairs.

Where: 7 Bell Road, Middlefield, MA

Friday, August 11: Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 12: Gates open at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 13: Gates open at 8:00 a.m.

Located at the Middlefield Fairgrounds in Hampshire County, this three-day fair offers dozens of activities for families. Friday begins with some bingo and a diesel truck pull.

Saturday will have activities for kids, oxen pulls, a kid’s pie eating contest, a car show and music from “A Ray of Elvis.” Sunday ends the fair with a cattle show, horse pull, and a pie eating contest with a very special celebrity guest judge, 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis! For the full list of activities, check out the Middlefield Fair website.

Established in 1855, the Middlefield Fair is now in its 168th year!

Where: 318 Seven Bridge Road, Lancaster, MA

Friday, August 11: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Midway closed at 10:00 p.m.)

Saturday, August 12: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Midway closed at 10:00 p.m.)

Sunday, August 13: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Bolton Fair, located in Worcester County, will offer a variety of family fun activities. the three day fair will have freestyle motocross with monster trucks, a demolition derby every day, fair rides and demos of the blacksmith, sawmill and more. For the full schedule of events, head to the Bolton Fair website.

Other events happening in the area:

This Saturday is the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement, where many big names in basketball will come to Springfield to honor the Class of 2023. This year’s class includes Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and many more.

Comedian Bill Burr will be returning to Springfield for a sold-out show on Saturday. If you missed out on getting tickets, there will be a second chance to see Bill Burr on October 1.

The annual TS Mobile Accessories Summer Car Show will be held at the Moose Family Lodge in Chicopee, where all proceeds will be donated to the Springfield Shriners Hospital.

Every day in August, the Highland Street Foundation will be offering free admission to museums, zoos and educational centers. Here’s a look at what museums will be free this weekend: