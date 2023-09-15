WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks the first day of The Big E state fair in West Springfield!
The Big E: September 15 – October 1
The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, rides, agricultural events, and music performances!
Here’s when the fair and buildings open:
- The gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day.
- The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
- The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cracker Barrel Fair in Wrentham – September 15-17
- Where: 131 Emerald St, Wrentham, MA
- Friday, September 15: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 16: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 17: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Other events happening this weekend:
Freedom Credit Union is hosting a free shredding event Saturday. Residents can bring their unwanted paperwork to two locations to be shredded by PROSHRED Springfield:
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – 1976 Main Street, Springfield
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – 1976 Memorial Drive, Chicopee
This Sunday at 11:00 a.m. is the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade runs from Wason Avenue through Main Street. the streets will be filled with culture, music and dancing!
