Faith leaders show support towards driver’s licenses for immigrants

BOSTON (WWLP) – Faith leaders from across Massachusetts gathered virtually Thursday to support legislation aimed at making it easier for immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

The Work and Family Mobility Act was able to pass committee back in 2020, before the start of the pandemic stopped efforts in their tracks. If passed, the legislation would allow all Massachusetts drivers to apply for a standard license regardless of immigration status. Those at the virtual meeting drew on their faith when speaking on the bill.

“In the words of the prophet Amos, we contort the path of the poor, and crush their heads into the ground. We call their work ‘illegal’ and criminalize their movement in a society that they’ve built. As numerous states around the country have concluded, it is clear these laws are wrong,” said Rabbi Michael Rothbaum from Congregation Beth Elohim.

It’s estimated upwards of 60,000 people in the state would be able to obtain a license if this legislation came to pass.