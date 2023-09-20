CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again to explore corn mazes throughout Massachusetts.
Massachusetts is filled with farms that offer amazing mazes and plenty of other great fall activities, and some corn mazes are already open!
Below is a list of some of the best corn mazes in Massachusetts that are fun for families with kids of all ages:
- Mike’s Maze at Warner Farm- 23 S Main Street, Sunderland- Open for the season
- Hick’s Family Farm– 1299 Mohawk Trl, Charlemont- Open for the season
- Davis Mega Maze– 142 Redstone Hill Road, Sterling- Opens September 30th
- Sauchuk’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch– 200 Center Street, Plympton- Open for the season
- Schartner Farm– 279 W Berlin Road, Bolton- Open for the season
- Big Green Monster Maze– 138 Sudbury Road, Stow- Open for the season
- Wojcik’s Farm– 65 Milk Street, Blackstone- Open for the season
- Marini Farm– 259 Linebrook Road, Ipswich- Open for the season
- Whitney’s Farm– 1775 S State Rt 8, Chesire- Opens September 23
- Silver Bell Farm– 305 Silver St, Monson- Opens September 30
