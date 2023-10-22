CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is right around the corner, so what better way to get into the spooky mood than to make some scary delicious Halloween treats?
From Halloween cupcakes and Halloween cookies to finger foods and salty-sweet snacks, spooky treats will ensure everyone at your Halloween party, or get-together has a frighteningly good time.
CountryLiving has a list of some Halloween treats that you can make at home:
- Frankenstein Cupcakes– Bake up a batch and let them loose on your next unsuspecting Halloween party.
- Meringue Ghost and Pumpkins– If you’re dying to make a big batch of cookies for your Halloween party, but want something easy, these crunchy little meringues will scare you with how fun they are.
- Halloween Candy Bark– Candy bark is one of the easiest recipes there is—if you can melt chocolate, you can make it.
- Halloween Candy Corn Gelatin Cups– These easy treats are great for your Halloween party, or as an October after-school snack.
- Rosemary-Pumpkin Seed Brittle– Roasted pepitas, herbs, a generous pinch of salt and a dash of pepper give it a spooky mix of flavors.
- Drippy Candle Cakes– These fun candle cakes use white chocolate drips and birthday candles to stunning effect.
- Mummy Pumpkin Hand Pies– These easy-to-make hand pies make a spooky breakfast or after-school treat.
- Marshmallow Ghost Brownies– These ghostly brownies make for a fabulous addition to any Halloween dessert table.
- Breadstick Rattlers– This savory Halloween treat is a surefire hit with kids and adults! Serve with tomato soup for dipping.
- Smokey Pumpkin Deviled Eggs– These easy deviled eggs taste great, look cute, and are easy to make!
